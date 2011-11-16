BARCELONA, Spain Nov 16 Spanish mobile phone giant Telefonica is working to cut costs and stabilise the business in its domestic market in a bid to protect free cash flow and maintain its dividend, its finance director said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Morgan Stanley technology, media and telecoms conference in Barcelona, Angel Vila faced a string of questions over why the group had not cut its dividend after it reported 9 month profits down a worse-than-expected 69 percent last week.

"We have several levers that one can use to get within our guided range of leverage," he said. "We are actively looking at all these possibilities. For the avoidance of doubt, we are not considering cutting the dividend."

Vila agreed with the audience of sector analysts and investors that the original dividend commitment had been made in a more optimistic economic climate, but said the group still had further options to improve operations.

He said the group was assessing its portfolio of assets and could make disposals or restructure in certain markets to improve the financial profile. He said he was happy with the German unit and their presence in China.

The group is also exploring network sharing deals, to share costs on infrastructure, and Vila said the group was starting to stabilise in Spain, where consumers have been hit hard by austerity measures imposed due to the Euro zone debt crisis.

"The economy is going to continue to suffer but we're adapting our situation to the scenario," he said. "We are stabilising the trends, we are not reversing the trends but we are stabilising them.

"We have very strong cash flow generation," he said. "We are not depriving our businesses of any necessary investments that are necessary for growth.

"It is true that the shareholder remuneration commitments were made at different times but on the other hand we continue to see, to have and enjoy, significant free cash flow generation.

"Telefonica's philosophy has been to give the cash to shareholders consistently over the years and we believe that we can continue to do so."

Telefonica has also been hit in recent months by two credit downgrades and Vila said he did not see any further adjustments necessary in their ratings.

Standard and Poor cut Telefonica in August as Spanish consumers opted for cheaper tariffs and Fitch followed suit in September.

"We do not envisage at all any further adjustment in our rating," he said. "We have profile maturities that does not put us under pressure to have to go to the market and have to take unacceptable conditions.

"With the numbers we have, we can fulfill all of our commitments. We're not expecting a ratings downgrade."

(Reporting by Kate Holton. Editing by Jane Merriman)