MADRID, July 26 Spanish telecoms giant
Telefonica's shares were likely to fall at the open
following a surprise announcement that the firm would eliminate
its dividend payment and share buyback programme this year.
The move was seen as a prudent way not only for Telefonica
to cut its 57-billion-euro ($69.10 billion) debt pile but also
to protect it from a deepening economic crisis in its home
market, to which its fortunes are twinned.
"Investors are going to give it to them. The stock will open
down 5 percent at least," a Madrid-based trader said.
But Telefonica's share price has already fallen 34 percent
so far this year and closed at 8.7 euros on Wednesday. Analysts
said previous dividend cuts meant action like this was priced in
and could prove positive for the stock in the long-term.
"This was pretty much priced-in," said Flemming Barton,
analyst at Capital Markets in Madrid.
"So short-term weakness, but supportive long-term, helping
reduce credit rating downgrade risks."
The company released first half results ahead of the
scheduled Thursday morning announcement, and said as well as
eliminating this year's dividend that it would cut salaries for
board members and top management.
"What I don't understand is why the board is being paid
compensation at all. They should be taking a 90 percent cut, not
20 percent," said Barton.
Analysts said Telefonica's plan was prudent but noted that
the company's actions indicated the severity of its situation as
it tries to avoid further downgrades from credit rating
agencies.
"They've done what shareholders, the markets in general and
credit rating agencies were asking them to do," said Ivan San
Felix, an analyst at Renta4 in Madrid.
"I see it as a good thing."
Telefonica's borrowing costs have risen along with those of
the Spanish state. It said on Wednesday that its effective cost
of debt rose to 5.8 percent in the past 12 months, compared with
5.22 percent at the end of 2011.
The firm has taken several steps to reduce its debt this
year, including selling part of its stake in China Unicom,
opting for a scrip dividend and planning possible listings of
assets in Germany and Latin America.