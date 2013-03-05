MADRID, March 5 Telefonica, Europe's
biggest telecoms operator by revenue, has secured a $1 billion
export credit facility to buy equipment from Sweden's Ericsson
AB, the company said on Tuesday.
"Telefonica continues to drive the use of diverse financing
instruments, apart from bonds and loans, and to increase its
financing deals with export credit agencies for financing
equipment," the Madrid-based company said in a statement.
The deal is backed by two Swedish export authorities, the
Swedish National Export Guarantee Board (EKN) and the Swedish
Export Credit Corporation (SEK). Government export credit
agencies tend to support big deals that involve exports to
emerging economies and provide a boost to local manufacturing.
Known as 'vendor financing', this type of loan is often
given by makers of telecom equipment or their national export
banks to help big telecom operators make purchases.
Chinese telecom equipment makers Huawei and ZTE
have relied on backing from state-linked banks to
offer financing to their big customers in recent years, giving
them an advantage on some contract negotiations.
Telefonica, which operates in more than a dozen Latin
American countries, said the network equipment and commissioning
services from Ericsson were for various subsidiaries across the
world.
In recent months Telefonica has announced deals with
Ericsson to roll out super fast fourth-generation (4G) networks
in Brazil, Chile and Britain.
Telefonica, which slashed debt to 51.3 billion euros ($66.74
billion) at end-2012 from over 58 billion euros last June, has
benefited from friendlier market conditions for southern
European companies since the beginning of the year, issuing 1.5
billion euros of bonds in January.
The company has also raised funds in various markets,
printing a Swiss Franc bond in November and issuing bonds
through its Chilean subsidiary in October.
Telefonica secured $472 million from an export credit
facility in 2010 to buy equipment from Ericsson for businesses
in Europe and Latin America, also with the backing of EKN and
SEK.
The lead banks on the latest ten-year deal were Societe
Generale, Banco Santander, Bank of
Toyko-Mitsubishi UFJ and BNP Paribas.
Telefonica reported full-year results last week that showed
signs of stabilisation in its depressed home market, where one
in four of the workforce is unemployed, cheering analysts who
also highlighted its progress on debt reduction.
($1 = 0.7687 euros)
(Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Clelia Oziel)