MADRID, July 5 Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica
announced on Thursday a joint partnership between its
digital unit and Abu Dhabi-based Etisalat that will
expand Telefonica Digital's market by 17 countries and 170
million customers.
The two firms will work together in a number of areas,
including machine-to-machine (M2M), financial services, cloud
computing and mobile advertising, Telefonica said in a press
release for its Telefonica Digital investor conference in
London.
Telefonica said it expects revenues at its digital division
to grow at an annual rate of 20 percent and that the unit will
raise around 5 billion euros ($6.26 billion) for the company by
2015.
($1 = 0.7994 euros)
