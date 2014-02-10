(Adds plans by Telefonica to appeal)
MADRID Feb 10 Spain's leading telecoms operator
Telefonica was fined 500,000 euros on Monday for what
the regulator classed as two "very serious" breaches of
competition rules in its home market.
A spokeswoman for the operator said the company planned to
appeal both rulings.
Telefonica failed to make a timely notification to the
competition authority, the CNMC, of the prices and conditions of
new Internet and television packages, as it is required to as a
dominant market operator.
In a statement, the CNMC said the rules were necessary to
allow it to ensure a level playing field for other operators.
The operator denied this and said it always communicates all
of its products to the regulator in a timely manner.
Telefonica was also found to have blocked access to 11
premium text message numbers being run by another company, also
denied by the operator.
Telefonica is facing growing competition in its home market
as cash-strapped Spaniards shop around for cheaper internet and
phone offers.
(Reporting by Sarah Morris and Robert Hetz; Editing by Paul
Day, Fiona Ortiz and David Evans)