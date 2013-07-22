MADRID, July 22 Spanish telecoms company
Telefonica is offering cash as well as shares of its
German unit O2 to buy KPN's German business
E-Plus, three sources close to the deal told Reuters on Monday.
One of the sources also said Telefonica would issue hybrid
debt to partly subscribe a capital increase at its German unit
to finance the deal, valued at 5 billion euros ($6.6 billion).
As a result of the operation, KPN would retain a 15-30
percent stake in the merged entity, the other two sources said.
($1 = 0.7580 euros)
