* Telefonica to list up to 23.2 pct of German business
* Stake valued at around 1.52 billion euros
* German unit had tax losses carried forward of 11 bln euros
By Clare Kane
MADRID, Oct 16 Telefonica hopes to
raise around 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion) by selling part of
its O2-branded German subsidiary on the stock market.
Europe's largest telecoms company by revenue has said it
could also sell businesses in Latin America as it tries to cut
its 58 billion euro debt pile and hang on to its prized
investment-grade rating, under pressure from the euro crisis in
its Spanish home market.
Telefonica plans to list up to 23.2 percent of its German
subsidiary at between 5.25 euros and 6.50 euros per share, the
company said on Tuesday, which at the mid-point values the stake
at about 1.52 billion euros.
Espirito Santo analyst Will Draper said proceeds from this
sale and another announced last week were not enough to bring
Telefonica close to its target leverage ratio of 2.35 x earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).
"It doesn't really scratch the surface," he said.
"Telefonica is going to have to make another significant
disposal in the 2 to 3 billion euros range."
Telefonica agreed to sell its Atento call centre business to
U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital for around 1 billion
euros, including debt, last week and sold a stake in China
Unicom earlier this year.
Telefonica Deutschland's initial public offering (IPO) of
the stake in the company, values the whole German subsidiary at
around 6.6 billion euros, at the mid-point of the price range.
Draper said the valuation equated to 5.6 times EBITDA, which
was high compared with peers, meaning the company could struggle
to achieve that kind of multiple.
In Germany, O2 is the smallest mobile operator with roughly
16.4 percent of subscribers, trailing KPN's E-Plus,
Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone.
The German subsidiary had trade tax losses carried forward
worth 11 billion euros as of Dec. 31, 2011, the company said in
the IPO prospectus published late Tuesday, adding the tax losses
"could be forfeited" in the future at the company level.
Telefonica Deutschland could not be reached for comment.
The O2 division said in the prospectus it is "content" with
third-quarter results which matched internal expectations,
citing continued growth in post-paid customers. Revenue from
wireless services will keep growing, though at a lower rate than
in previous quarters, according to the prospectus.
Spain's Telefonica reports earnings in November.
UNDER PRESSURE
While Telefonica has lost customers in recession-hit Spain,
the German mobile market is the biggest in Europe with almost
114 million users.
It offers growth potential as average revenue per user
(ARPU) is lower than in other major European countries.
Deutsche Telekom, for instance, recorded ARPU of
16 euros in the second quarter, while that figure was 19 euros
in the United Kingdom and 33 euros in the United States. O2
Germany's ARPU was just 13.9 euros.
"Future growth (at Telefonica Deutschland) will be driven by
converting low end subscribers to higher contract packages and
generally upselling data access (mobile internet)," said James
Gautrey, Global Sector Specialist, Global Equities at Schroders.
"This is no mean feat however," he said.
After months of inactivity, the European IPO market has
started to show signs of life. British insurer Direct Line
and Germany's Talanx are among those whose
shares have risen on stock market debuts this month.
But investors are choosy, seeking good growth prospects and
attractive valuations. On Monday, Russia's Promsvyabank
postponed its plans to list after failing to attract enough
demand.
Telefonica Deutschland has attempted to woo investors with
the prospect of a 500 million euro dividend next year,
contrasting with its parent's decision to cancel its payout for
2012.
Telefonica will set the final price for the German listing
on Oct. 29, with the shares expected to begin trading on Oct.
30. It will offer 225 million shares and a greenshoe, or
overallotment, option of 33.75 million shares.
The offering is being run by JP Morgan and UBS.