FRANKFURT Oct 17 Telefonica Deutschland said
parent company Telefonica will not seek to sell
additional shares on the market once placement of a stake in the
German unit is completed.
"There is no further strategy in terms of them selling down
a minority stake," Rachel Empey, finance chief of Telefonica
Deutschland Holding AG, told journalists on Wednesday.
"Germany is the jewel in the crown. It is one of the key
businesses. There is no intention to sell further shares," she
added.
Telefonica hopes to raise around 1.5 billion euros by
selling about 23 percent of its O2-branded German subsidiary on
the stock market. The shares are expected to begin trading on
Oct. 30.
(Reporting By Edward Taylor)