By Edward Taylor and Leila Abboud
FRANKFURT, Oct 17 Telefonica's German
business will pay no tax until 2016 because of certain tax
credits, which potentially allow the group to maintain generous
dividends and could make its stock market flotation more
attractive to investors.
The tax benefit stems from tax losses carried forward worth
11 billion euros ($14.43 billion) as of the end of 2011 that
relate to the amortisation of mobile licences and goodwill,
according to the prospectus for the German unit's share sale.
The 02-branded German business will also pay a low tax rate
after 2016 because in Germany, 60 percent of taxable income is
allowed to be offset against tax losses carried forward.
In addition to a chunky dividend, the tax advantages are a
key element of the pitch being made to investors by Telefonica,
which is seeking to list up to 23.2 percent of the German
business for between 5.25 euros and 6.50 euros per share.
Telefonica is floating off part of the business to raise
around 1.5 billion euros t o help reduce debts and protect the
group's investment-grade credit rating.
"We have significant tax losses brought forward and clearly
that means because of those losses we currently don't pay
corporation tax and (that) helps us in terms of our free
cashflow," Rachel Empey, finance chief of Telefonica Germany,
said at a press conference on Wednesday.
"We expect to pay the minimum taxation in Germany."
Telefonica Germany is also seeking to woo investors with the
prospect of a 500 million euro dividend next year. This
contrasts with its parent's decision to cancel its payout for
2012.
TRACK RECORD
Rene Schuster, chief executive of Telefonica Germany, talked
up the unit's potential for growth as more Germans get
smartphones and surf the web on the go.
Telefonica is the smallest player in Germany with 16.4
percent of subscribers, behind leader Deutsche Telekom AG
, Vodafone Group Plc and Royal KPN NV's
E-Plus.
"We are an attacker in the German market and have a proven
track record of growth," he said. "Our ability to monetize data
is one of the best in Europe."
But some potential investors in the share sale remain
concerned about the role that the unit's parent will play as a
powerful majority shareholder, the sustainability of the
dividend, and the valuation, according to some analysts who have
been marketing the deal.
Some investors question, for example, whether Telefonica
could eventually seek to buy back the stake cheaply or float
more shares, potentially depressing the price.
Empey said the parent company would not seek to sell
additional shares once the listing is completed.
"Germany is the jewel in the crown. It is one of the key
businesses. There is no intention to sell further shares," she
added.
One investor based in Germany looking to buy shares in the
float said the tax credits had a net present value of between
1.2 and 1.5 billion euros and could allow the company to
continue paying high dividends.
"At the end of the day though, this only partially
compensates for the risks stemming from high competition and
needed investments going forward," he said.
Another Germany-based investor said the company's earnings
were "much too dependent" on the tax boost. "This is not an
interesting story: debt reduction for Telefonica and earnings
being inflated by loss carry-forward," he said.
Telefonica Germany's shares are expected to begin trading on
Oct. 30.