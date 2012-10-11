* Telefonica moved 4.3 bln euros from German unit - sources
* Unit's net debt not to exceed operating profit in mid-term
* German IPO planned for end of this month
By Arno Schuetze and Harro Ten Wolde
FRANKFURT, Oct 11 Telefonica has
completed a financial restructuring of its German O2-branded
subsidiary ahead of the unit's share offer later this month,
with over 4 billion euros ($5.2 billion) of cash moved to the
Spanish parent, two people familiar with the process said on
Thursday.
In preparing for the spin-off Telefonica Deutschland has
paid the parent 4.3 billion euros in a special dividend so that
the German unit will have net debt of 1.2 billion euros at the
end of the year, the sources said.
"Before the carve-out of Telefonica Deutschland the 4.3
billion was just part of group cash. It was always clear that it
would continue to belong to the group," one of the sources said.
Telefonica Deutschland said last week in announcing its
intention to float that its net debt stood at 1.1 billion euros
at the end of September and that it aims next year to pay
shareholders a dividend of 500 million euros on its 2012
profits.
Listing the German unit is part of Telefonica's efforts to
reduce a 57 billion euro debt pile and keep its prized
investment-grade credit rating, with the initial public share
offer for Telefonica Deutschland expected to raise up to 1.5
billion euros from a sale of a 10-20 percent stake.
The company must raise between 7 billion euros and 8 billion
a year through 2015 to cover debt repayments and risks rising
refinancing costs if its credit ratings are cut.
Telefonica Deutschland has said in the medium term its debt
should not exceed its operating income before depreciation and
amortisation.
In the first half of this year it reported an operating
profit of 597 million euros, up from 523 million in the same
period last year, when it made an operating profit for the full
12 months of 1.1 billion euros.
Telefonica Deutschland's O2 mobile business is the smallest
player in the German market behind Vodafone, Deutsche
Telekom and KPN.
Telefonica Deutschland is set to issue the prospectus for
its share sale next week, people close to the process said.
Telefonica declined to comment.