FRANKFURT Oct 19 Telefonica has received enough orders for all the shares on offer in the ongoing flotation of part of its German unit, which aims to raise around 1.5 billion euros ($1.96 billion), three people close to the transaction said.

Two of the people said on Friday the listing was already oversubscribed, including a greenshoe, or overallotment, option.

Telefonica plans to list shares in Telefonica Deutschland at between 5.25 euros ($6.87) and 6.50 euros per share on Oct. 30. The exact pricing on the initial public offering has not yet been determined, with six days of the book-building process to go, two of the people said.

Telefonica is selling a stake in Telefonica Germany as it tries to reduce 58 billion euros in debt and hang on to its prized investment-grade rating, under pressure from the euro crisis in its Spanish home market.

