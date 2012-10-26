FRANKFURT Oct 26 Telefonica has given
a narrower indicative price range to investors for the listing
of its German unit, a person close to the process has told
Reuters.
According to the person, Telefonica is now looking for a
listing at between 5.50 euros and 6.00 euros per share.
Earlier this month, the Spanish telecoms group had set a
range for between 5.25 euros and 6.50 for the
business.
The person said the books were well covered between
5.50-6.00 euros per share.
Telefonica, which hopes to raise around 1.5 billion euros
($1.94 billion) with the offering, will set the final price on
Oct. 29, with the shares expected to begin trading on Oct. 30.
($1 = 0.7716 euros)
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner, writing by Harro ten Wolde)