MADRID Oct 16 Telefonica plans to list 23 percent of its O2-branded German unit at between 5.25 euros ($6.79) and 6.50 euros per share, the Spanish telecoms group said on Tuesday, valuing the stake at about 1.52 billion euros.

Telefonica said it will set the final price for the German listing on Oct. 29, with the shares expected to begin trading on Oct. 30. ($1 = 0.7730 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane)