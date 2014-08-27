BRIEF-Mastercard names Ed Mclaughlin president of operations & technology
* Mastercard names ed mclaughlin president of operations and technology
MADRID Aug 27 The board of Spain's Telefonica will on Wednesday study improving its offer for Vivendi's Brazilian broadband unit GVT, a source familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.
"It will be higher than (the original) 6.7 billion euros, but it won't be as much as 8 billion euros," the source said, referring to newspaper reports that have indicated that price.
Telefonica is competing with another expected bid from Telecom Italia of around 7 billion euros according to sources.
(Reporting By Robert Hetz; writing by Elisabeth O'Leary)
COLOMBO, April 28 Sri Lankan shares closed at a more than 11-month high in heavy trading on Friday as foreign buying for 26 sessions in a row took net inflows into equities to 13.9 billion rupees ($91.39 million) and boosted sentiment.