* Telefonica scraps 2012 dividend; halves 2013 dividend
* Also scraps share buy-back programme
* Reduces compensation for management, board
* Company needs to cut 57-bln-euro debt pile, sell assets
(Adds details, background, analysts)
By Julien Toyer and Clare Kane
MADRID, July 25 Spanish telecoms giant
Telefonica on Wednesday scrapped its dividend and share
buy-back programme for 2012 and halved its shareholder payout
for 2013 in a move to confront a 57-billion-euro debt pile and a
deepening economic crisis in its home market.
The company, which reported its results a day ahead of
schedule, posted a 34.4 percent fall in net profit for the first
half of the year, to 2.1 billion euros ($2.55 billion), in line
with analysts' forecasts.
The moves to conserve cash come after ratings agencies have
put pressure on the telecoms giant, with Standard & Poor's
downgrading its debt to BBB in May and Moody's putting it on
review for downgrade. Telefonica, which needs to raise 7
billion-8 billion euros a year through 2015 to cope with debt
maturities, appears has realised that it cannot afford to lose
its prized investment-grade rating as that would drive its
borrowing costs even higher.
Telefonica said it would resume its dividend payments in
2013 at a rate of 0.75 euro per share, half its prior rate. It
had said it would pay 1.5 euros per share in 2012.
The firm also cut by 20 percent the remuneration of its
board members and cut by 30 percent the variable payouts for top
management.
"This exceptional decision will neutralise for the company
the liquidity conditions on debt markets, now presenting a debt
repayment profile covered until the end of 2013, without taking
into account the announced assets sales," Executive Chairman
Cesar Alierta said in a statement.
Spanish companies have been struggling to access funding on
international markets for months and now are racing to cut
massive debt piles accumulated during a decade-long boom fuelled
by a property bubble and cheap credit.
Spain, the new frontline in the euro zone debt crisis, has
seen its borrowing costs soar in recent weeks as its indebted
regions, crippled banks and second recession in three years -
set to last until 2013 - have unnerved investors.
Financial markets increasingly fear that Spain will be
forced to seek a full-scale state bailout after accepting a 100
billion euro bailout for its financial sector, which doesn't
bode well for Telefonica, given that the company's fortunes are
closely tied to its home market.
Telefonica's borrowing costs have risen along with those of
the Spanish state. It said on Wednesday that its effective cost
of debt rose to 5.8 percent in the past 12 months, compared with
5.22 percent at the end of 2011.
The financing pressure comes as Telefonica has suffered huge
drops in mobile client numbers since it decided to use Spain as
a dry run for a new business model that cuts subsidies for
smartphones.
It has also lost ground in the market to competitors like
Jazztel, which said on Wednesday it had seen a 27
percent increase in high-speed Internet (ADSL) clients and a 118
percent increase in mobile customers in the last year.
The firm is desperate to avoid a junk rating - a real
possibility given that agency Moody's rates Spain at the bottom
of investment-grade and Telefonica only one notch higher, at
Baa2.
HOSTAGE OF FORTUNE
Telefonica is not the only European telecom company cutting
dividends in response to debt troubles. Since December, Telecom
Italia, France Telecom and Telekom Austria have all cut payouts.
Dutch telco KPN on Tuesday said it would more than
halve its dividend.
Telefonica's actions to cut its debt pile also included its
decision in June to sell part of its stake in China Unicom
for $1.1 billion.
The company, like many others in Spain, opted for a scrip
dividend, which saw a take-up of over 60 percent.
Telefonica's share price has fallen 34 percent since the
beginning of the year to 8.7 euros, while Spain's blue-chip IBEX
index has dipped 30 percent and this week hit its lowest
level since 2003.
"Without cutting the dividend for this year and scaling back
the dividend for next year, they would have still been a hostage
to market volatility," said Paul Marsch, analyst at Berenberg
Bank in London.
"They were a hostage to fortune before and now they're
taking a bit more control back into their own hands....If it
enables them to get to their target gearing by end of the year
they are no longer a pressured seller of assets," he added.
ASSET SALES
Strained by high borrowing costs at an average of 5.8
percent over the past 12 months, Telefonica set out plans to
list some of its overseas businesses to generate cash.
It is expected to shed call centre business Atento for
around 700 million euros, according to media reports, after
abandoning a plan to list the business last year.
It also indicated it could list its O2 Germany unit and some
Latin American assets. A source told Reuters that Telefonica has
now chosen banks for O2 Germany's IPO.
The company's exposure to international markets somewhat
offsets the drag of its domestic market, where one in four is
unemployed, but a slowdown in Latin America also threatens
Telefonica, especially in Brazil.
The Brazilian local unit said on Wednesday profit dropped
5.6 percent in the quarter from the same period last year as
higher expenses, a tumbling currency and subscriber
delinquencies hampered growth.
Telefonica Czech Republic reported
second-quarter net profit down 13 percent at 1.63 billion crowns
($77.17 million) on Wednesday. The profit beat the average
estimate of 1.60 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of 13
analysts.
($1 = 0.8248 euros)
(Editing by Leslie Adler)