MADRID Feb 24 Telefonica
reported better-than-expected 2011 net profit of 5.40 billion
euros on Friday, almost half the amount posted the previous year
as restructuring costs in crisis-hit Spain and slowing revenues
in some of its mature markets bit hard.
The euro zone's largest telecom, struggling to convince
sceptical investors that a December dividend cut is enough for
it to meet a tough debt reduction programme, also announced
modest growth targets for 2012, with revenues seen up more than
just 1 percent in the period.
(Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Tomas Gonzalez)