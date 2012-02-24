* Revenues 62.84 bln euros vs 62.59 bln in Rtrs poll
* Profit 5.40 bln euros vs 4.46 bln
* Forecasts 2012 revenue growth of more than 1 pct, div
unchanged
* Conference call at 1500 GMT
By Elisabeth O'Leary
MADRID, Feb 24 Telefonica
reported 2011 net profit of almost half the amount posted the
previous year on Friday as restructuring costs in crisis-hit
Spain and slowing revenues in some of its mature markets bit
hard.
Profit at the euro zone's largest telecom, which fell 47
percent to 5.40 billion euros, was nevertheless better than
expected in a Reuters poll although heavily skewed by one-off
items. Revenues were in line with expectations, up 3.5 percent.
Spain-based Telefonica, struggling to convince sceptical
investors that a December dividend cut is enough for it to meet
a tough debt reduction programme as revenues wane, also
announced modest growth targets for 2012, with revenues seen
growing at least 1 percent.
It also kept its closely-watched dividend and debt-to-core
earnings (OIBDA) rate at 2.35 times, both unchanged. At present,
net debt to OIBDA is at 2.46 times.
Profit at the telecom was dampened by the unflattering
comparison with a one-off gain of 3.5 billion euros in 2010, an
accounting profit after the purchase of the remainder of
Telefonica's Brazilian mobile unit Vivo.
The former Spanish monopoly last year shelled out 2.7
billion euros to cut 20 percent of its Spanish workforce, an
attempt to offset a decline in revenues driven by the defection
of hundreds of thousands of once-safe clients to cheaper
competitors.
With Spanish unemployment at 23 percent and the economy
headed for recession this year, Telefonica will remain under
pressure in its home market, which accounts for 27 percent of
revenues, for the time being.
Telefonica had previously given guidance for the 2010-2013
period of 1 percent to 4 percent organic growth in revenue,
"limited" erosion of its EBITDA margin from 38 percent in 2010,
and a net debt to EBITDA range of 2-2.5 times.
Amid the difficulty of paying down debt now at around 56.3
billion euros with only modest revenue growth,
analysts have begun again to talk about the need for asset
sales.
However given the weakness of the European economy and the
difficulty of getting a good price for assets -- as the
postponed sale of call centre unit Atento last year demonstrates
-- some think further dividend reduction is inevitable.
(Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Nigel Davies)