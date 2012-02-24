* Revenue 62.8 bln euros vs 62.6 bln in Rtrs poll
* Profit 5.40 bln euros vs 4.46 bln in poll
* Forecasts 2012 revenue growth of more than 1 pct
* Says will reduce debt this year by at least 1.5 bln euros
* Shares almost flat vs sector just in positive territory
(Adds board member comments from conference call, closing
shares)
By Elisabeth O'Leary
MADRID, Feb 24 Telefonica SA
turned more cautious on growth prospects in the year ahead after
restructuring costs and slowing revenue contributed to a halving
of net profit for 2011.
Under pressure to reduce a 57 billion euros ($76
billion)debt mountain in a sluggish economic climate, the
Spanish telecom group said on Friday it now saw revenue growing
at least 1 percent in the year ahead, at the bottom end of a 1
to 4 percent three-year range set a year ago.
It also kept its closely-watched dividend unchanged and its
debt-to-core earnings (OIBDA) ratio target at 2.35 times. At
present, net debt to OIBDA is at 2.46 times, just within a
target range.
Profit at the euro zone's largest telecom group fell 47
percent to 5.40 billion euros, versus a forecast 4.46 billion in
a Reuters poll, thanks to an unexpected accounting gain related
to last year's purchase of Brazil's Vivo. Revenue was
in line with expectations, up 3.5 percent.
Telefonica is struggling to convince sceptical investors
that a dividend cut announced in December is enough for it to
meet a tough debt reduction programme while revenue growth is
weak.
On a conference call with analysts, the company said it
would reduce debt this year by at least 1.5 billion euros,
thanks to a restructuring of its Colombian business and this
week's announced sale of a stake in satellite operator Hispasat.
Telefonica Finance Director Angel Vila also said the group
had already "substantially refinanced" this year's debt
maturities, which total around 7 billion euros.
Telefonica shares were off earlier lows and closed almost
flat, while the European telecoms sector was just in
positive territory.
Vila said credit ratings agencies, who had cut the company's
rating twice in the past six months, were aware of the group's
progress. "We are committed to reducing leverage and in the
first two months of the year we have made substantial progress."
Some analysts noted the company had slightly rejigged its
debt guidance and had barely met its previously stated criteria
for net debt plus commitments to be no more than 2.5 times
OIBDA.
WEAK GUIDANCE
"We would not expect a positive reaction to these numbers,
if anything because of the change in criteria of the net
financial debt/OBITDA ratio vs. the previous formulation in
order to meet guidance, the weak guidance in 2012, and the
worsening of key performance indicators in Spain," said JB
Capital markets in a note to clients.
Others were more upbeat, however, arguing negative sentiment
had been overdone.
"We suspect investors have been excessively bearish on
Telefonica, especially on their domestic market, and (these
results) should offer some relief," said Societe Generale credit
analyst Juliano Hiroshi Torii, highlighting a slightly better
performance in Spain.
"The guidance for leverage, especially, sees some
deleveraging this year, which is also better than a lot of
investors expect," he added. SocGen has a "buy" recommendation
on Telefonica's bonds.
Profit at the telecom group was dampened by the unflattering
comparison with a one-off gain of 3.5 billion euros in 2010, an
accounting profit after the purchase of the remainder of
Brazilian mobile unit Vivo.
The former Spanish monopoly last year shelled out 2.7
billion euros to cut 20 percent of its Spanish workforce, an
attempt to offset a decline in revenue driven by the defection
of hundreds of thousands of clients to cheaper competitors.
With Spanish unemployment at 23 percent and the economy
headed for recession, Telefonica will remain under pressure in
its home market, which accounts for 27 percent of revenue.
"Consumer trends remain weak in the first two months ... for
the time being there are no signs (of change) there," said Jose
Maria Alvarez-Pallete, chairman of Telefonica Europe.
Spanish revenue fell 7.6 percent in 2011, offset by a 13.5
percent rise in Latin America.
Amid the difficulty of paying down its large debt, analysts
have begun again to talk about the need for asset sales.
However, given the weakness of the European economy and the
difficulty of getting a good price for assets -- as the
postponed sale of call centre unit Atento last year demonstrates
-- some think further dividend reduction is inevitable.
Some other European telecom companies have resorted to
cutting payouts, as Telefonica did in December, given the poor
outlook as the euro zone struggles with a debt crisis.
France Telecom earlier this week cut its dividend
and put off a share buyback and Dutch operator KPN made
similar adjustments. Deutsche Telekom however stuck
with its dividend promise despite a profit warning.
($1 = 0.7511 euros)
(Editing by Nigel Davies and David Holmes)