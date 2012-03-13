* Return to negative trend after brief recovery in Dec
* Market share 39.89 percent, down from 40.07 percent
By Robert Hetz
MADRID, March 13 Spain's leading telecoms
company Telefonica lost 36,270 mobile customers in
January, trimming its market share after a brief fightback in
December, data from the Telecoms Market Commission showed on
Tuesday.
Telefonica, the euro zone's largest operator by revenues,
still has the largest share of the mobile market in its home
country, ahead of rivals Vodafone and Orange
but is having to work harder during the downturn.
Smaller players including TeliaSonera's Yoigo are
gaining customers as Spaniards shop around for better deals
during a protracted crisis that has left more than one in five
workers jobless.
Telefonica slipped to 39.89 percent of the market from 40.07
percent, ahead of Vodafone's January 28.25 percent and Orange's
20.08 percent.
November promotions had helped Telefonica to stem losses in
December. It has lost 1.7 percentage points of market share in
the last 12 months.
"We believe the wireless trends reflect Telefonica's
structural issues domestically," said Deutsche Bank in a note to
clients.
"We expect domestic EBITDA (earnings before taxes, interest,
depreciation and amortisation) to fall a further 11 percent in
2012 as Telefonica will have to face either the operational
leverage of the revenue declines or the costs of fixing the
share loss."
Broker Sabadell said Telefonica's data was a "slight
disappointment in the mobile sector, with renewed falls (even if
at a lower rate than previously)".
Telefonica also lost 7,500 broadband internet customers but
partially compensated with an increase in optical fibre internet
customers, who pay more.
Telefonica has lost 3.5 percent points of its broadband
internet market share in the last 12 months, leaving it with
49.13 percent of the market.