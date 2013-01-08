* Spanish group seeks to preserve investment rating

* Bank Popular placing 2.5-year bond - IFR

By Robert Hetz

MADRID, Jan 8 Spain's Telefonica has commissioned banks to advise it on a 10-year bond, in one of the first corporate debt placings in southern Europe this year, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Spain's leading telecoms group, whose debt stood at 56 billion euros ($73.35 billion) as of September, is among a number of leading companies battling to preserve a coveted investment grade credit rating amid the expectation its country will seek an international bailout this year.

Spanish bank BBVA issued 1.5 billion euros in senior bonds on Thursday, the first corporate debt issue of 2013, and a sign of renewed confidence in the southern European countries.

Spanish bank Popular is also seeking to place a 2.5-year bond at a yield of 4.125 percent and has attracted demand of more than 1 billion euros, IFR reported on Tuesday.

Telefonica has 7.4 billion euros of debt expiring in 2013 and 7.35 billion euros due for repayment in 2014, according to the company's last quarterly results statement.

The company has mandated a group of banks headed by CaixaBank, Goldman Sachs, Mizuho, RBS , Santander and UniCredit and books opened with an initial price of mid-swaps plus 250 basis points, IFR said, a Thomson Reuters news and analysis service.

Interest in the placement exceeded 8.5 billion euros on Tuesday, IFR said.

Standard and Poor's affirmed Telefonica's long-term credit rating at BBB, two notches above junk, at the end of December on the assumption the struggling Spanish telecoms group will make more "aggressive" moves to cut debt.

Telefonica scrapped its dividend in July - the first time since the 1930s - and has sold assets, including call centre division Atento, in order to reduce its debt. It targeted debt of 50 billion euros by the end of 2012.

Last month, the group said it was considering listing 15 percent of its Latin America business, a move that could cut debt by about 6 billion euros.

The group raised about 1.45 billion euros from listing part of its German unit last year.