MADRID, June 15 Spain's Telefonica has
approved a plan to start selling electricity to its big
corporate clients as part of a combined package with
telecommunications services, El Periodico reported on Sunday,
citing sources close to the company.
By signing up to get electricity from Telefonica, companies
will also be required to buy a package of technological
solutions related to energy efficiency, the newspaper said.
Telefonica declined to comment.
Spain's electricity market is currently dominated by the
country's three main utilities: Iberdrola, Gas Natural
and Endesa.
