* To pay 1.50 eur/shr dividend in 2012 vs 1.75 eur planned
* Pledges to maintain at least 1.50 eur dividend in 2013
* Reiterates debt ratio goal, 2011 earnings targets
(Adds detail)
MADRID, Dec 14 Spain's Telefonica SA
trimmed its planned 2012 dividend on Wednesday in a
move to keep its debt under control as the telecoms group
battles sluggish economic growth in its home market and
uncertainty in Europe.
Spain's largest telephone company last month blamed a tough
regulatory environment and challenging business conditions for a
weak nine-month performance, but had promised to stick to its
shareholder return targets.
It now says "significant changes" in financial markets and
the economic and operating environment prompted the need to
bring forward a more flexible remuneration scheme that had been
initially planned for 2013.
Telefonica said it would pay a total 2012 dividend of 1.50
euros ($1.94) per share, down from the 1.75 euros previously
planned, and pledged to maintain that in 2013.
"We believe this policy is compelling and compatible with
sustained investments and enhances our financial flexibility,"
Chief Financial Officer Angel Vila said on a conference call.
Spanish companies are struggling to obtain fresh funds in a
long-running credit freeze.
Credit ratings agency Standard and Poor's downgraded
Telefonica in August as Spanish consumers opted for cheaper
tariffs and rival agency Fitch followed suit in September.
The 1.50 euro dividend for 2012 will include 1.30 euros in
cash and the remainder via a share buy-back plan.
Spain's biggest company by market capital held to its
dividend of 1.60 euros for 2011 and said it planned to keep its
debt ratio between 2.0 and 2.5 times operating income before
depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA).
Vila told investors the company continues to assess its
asset portfolio but declined to give any details on potential
disposals. He repeated the company's earnings guidance for 2011.
Telefonica shares closed down 1.8 percent at 13.18 euros
before the announcement, which was in line with a drop of 1.8
percent by the Madrid bourse's benchmark index.
($1 = 0.7721 euros)
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Martin Roberts and
David Holmes)