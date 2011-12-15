* Dividend cut may not be enough, analysts say

MADRID, Dec 15 Spanish group Telefonica's shares fell on Thursday after it trimmed its dividend 14 percent, and while some analysts hailed the perceived reality check others said the group may be forced to do more.

Until very recently, Telefonica had insisted its payouts were sustainable even in a toughening market.

But in a conference call with analysts on Wednesday it said "significant changes" in financial markets and the economic and operating environment prompted the need to bring forward a more flexible remuneration scheme initially planned for 2013.

A 1.50 euro dividend for 2012, cut from 1.75 euros, will now include 1.30 euros in cash while the remainder will be paid via a share buy-back plan, it said.

"The dividend cut is the right decision. But has Telefonica gone far enough?" Citi analyst Georgios Ierodiaconou said in a note to clients. "We think the new policy is more credible, but there is still risk: payout remains high by sector standards and further earnings pressure could lead to another cut."

Telefonica shares fell 0.8 percent to 13.08 euros at 0837 GMT, versus a 0.4 percent gain in the European telecoms index . The stock ended 1.8 percent lower on Wednesday at 13.18 euros.

UBS and Goldman also cut their share price targets for the group.

On the heels of that news, official data released on Thursday showed Telefonica still losing the battle to maintain margins and market share on its home turf in October.

Spain's telecoms watchdog CMT said Telefonica lost 71,000 Spanish mobile customers in October who switched to cheaper operators, bringing the total loss of clients this year to around 640,000.

That cuts the former monopoly's market share by 2 percentage points since the start of the year to 40.30 percent.

Credit ratings agency Standard and Poor's downgraded Telefonica in August as Spanish consumers opted for cheaper tariffs and rival agency Fitch followed suit in September.

Spain's biggest company by market capital held to its dividend of 1.60 euros for 2011 and said it planned to keep its debt ratio between 2.0 and 2.5 times operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA), although many analysts still see that as a very high hurdle.

($1 = 0.7721 euros) (Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary and Robert Hetz; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)