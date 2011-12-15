* Dividend cut may not be enough, analysts say
* Shares fall, though some welcome reality check
* Oct data shows Spanish client bleed continues
MADRID, Dec 15 Spanish group Telefonica's
shares fell on Thursday after it trimmed its dividend
14 percent, and while some analysts hailed the perceived reality
check others said the group may be forced to do more.
Until very recently, Telefonica had insisted its payouts
were sustainable even in a toughening market.
But in a conference call with analysts on Wednesday it said
"significant changes" in financial markets and the economic and
operating environment prompted the need to bring forward a more
flexible remuneration scheme initially planned for 2013.
A 1.50 euro dividend for 2012, cut from 1.75 euros, will now
include 1.30 euros in cash while the remainder will be paid via
a share buy-back plan, it said.
"The dividend cut is the right decision. But has Telefonica
gone far enough?" Citi analyst Georgios Ierodiaconou said in a
note to clients. "We think the new policy is more credible, but
there is still risk: payout remains high by sector standards and
further earnings pressure could lead to another cut."
Telefonica shares fell 0.8 percent to 13.08 euros at 0837
GMT, versus a 0.4 percent gain in the European telecoms index
. The stock ended 1.8 percent lower on Wednesday at 13.18
euros.
UBS and Goldman also cut their share price targets for the
group.
On the heels of that news, official data released on
Thursday showed Telefonica still losing the battle to maintain
margins and market share on its home turf in October.
Spain's telecoms watchdog CMT said Telefonica lost 71,000
Spanish mobile customers in October who switched to cheaper
operators, bringing the total loss of clients this year to
around 640,000.
That cuts the former monopoly's market share by 2 percentage
points since the start of the year to 40.30 percent.
Credit ratings agency Standard and Poor's downgraded
Telefonica in August as Spanish consumers opted for cheaper
tariffs and rival agency Fitch followed suit in September.
Spain's biggest company by market capital held to its
dividend of 1.60 euros for 2011 and said it planned to keep its
debt ratio between 2.0 and 2.5 times operating income before
depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA), although many analysts
still see that as a very high hurdle.
($1 = 0.7721 euros)
(Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary and Robert Hetz; Editing by
Helen Massy-Beresford)