By Elisabeth O'Leary and Robert Hetz

MADRID, Dec 15 A cut in Telefonica's dividend prompted a fall in its share price on Thursday and analysts predicted the group may be forced to reduce shareholder remuneration further given debt commitments and a difficult growth outlook.

News of a cut in the telecoms group's dividend target late Wednesday was followed by official data on Thursday that showed Telefonica still losing the battle to maintain margins and market share on its home turf in October.

Telefonica shares fell 1.02 percent to 13.05 euros at 1258 GMT, versus a 0.56 percent gain in the European telecoms index . The stock ended 1.8 percent lower on Wednesday at 13.18 euros, before news of the dividend cut.

Until very recently, the euro zone's largest telecom had insisted its payouts were sustainable even in a toughening market, and analysts had called on the company for a reality check which appeared to be echoed in a 14 percent 2012 dividend cut announced on Wednesday.

In a conference call with analysts Telefonica executives said "significant changes" in financial markets and the economic and operating environment prompted the need to bring forward a more flexible remuneration scheme initially planned for 2013.

Telefonica, whose weaker European business has been supported by booming Latin America in recent years, will now pay a 1.50 euro dividend for 2012, cut from 1.75 euros, with 1.30 euros of that in cash while the remainder will be paid via a share buy-back plan.

"The dividend cut is the right decision. But has Telefonica gone far enough?" Citi analyst Georgios Ierodiaconou said in a note to clients.

"We think the new policy is more credible, but there is still risk: payout remains high by sector standards and further earnings pressure could lead to another cut."

Analysts homed in on an ambitious commitment to keep debt below 2.5 times operating income before depreciation and amortisation, giving the group little wiggle room to pay out cash to shareholders.

In August, Standard & Poor's cut its long term debt rating to BBB+ from A- citing lower revenue and cash flow expectations.

UBS cut its share price target on Telefonica to 13 euros per share, citing a more downbeat view on the Spanish market and the fact that the company will still need a payout of 80 to 100 percent to fulfill its dividend commitment.

Analysts at Bernstein however welcomed "a less myopic approach to the business while opening the way for more complete transformation."

"Despite the cut, Telefonica will still offer one of the highest yields in our coverage; the new dividend guidelines translate to a cash yield on the 2011 dividend of 9.9 percent."

Separately, Spain's telecoms watchdog CMT said on Thursday Telefonica lost 71,000 Spanish mobile customers in October who switched to cheaper operators, bringing the total loss of clients this year to around 640,000.

That cuts the former monopoly's market share by 2 percentage points since the start of the year to 40.30 percent. (Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary and Robert Hetz; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)