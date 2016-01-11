(Adds details, analysts' comments, share price; Refiled to
* Telefonica to spin off Spanish masts unit
* Will list or partially sell the unit in H1-source
* Unit could be valued at up to 6 bln euros-source
By Julien Toyer and Andrés González
MADRID, Jan 11 Spain's Telefonica has
started to spin-off its domestic infrastructure unit and will
seek to list or make a trade sale in a so-called 'dual track'
offer process by mid-2016, a source familiar with the matter
said on Monday.
Telefonica had indicated back in November that it was
reviewing its portfolio of infrastructure assets in order to try
and extract more value, having already sold over 1,000 masts to
Spanish company Cellnex three to four years ago.
"The process has started, the new unit will be formally
registered very shortly and Telefonica wants to move quickly on
those plans," the source said.
Telefonica declined to comment.
The new unit would own Telefonica's 11,500 masts in Spain as
well as data centres and some domestic subsea cables and could
be valued at between 5 billion and 6 billion euros, the source
said, in line with analysts' estimates.
The company does not rule out adding in the future masts
owned by its subsidiaries in other countries, such as Brazil and
Germany, to build an international telecoms infrastructure giant
worth more than 10 billion euros, the source said.
"Much will depend on how many towers they'll park into the
unit," said Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Javier Borrachero.
"The upside would be that it could help cut debt, monetise
some assets and add value. On the downside, you can be sending
the message that you are in need of doing something and you're
more under pressure than people had hoped," he added.
The company was compelled by the financial crisis eight
years ago to reshape its once sprawling empire, making disposals
to cut its debt and concentrate instead on improving its
performance in its remaining markets in Europe and Latin
America.
The level of the company's debt, which now stands at about
50 billion euros ($54 billion), is no longer seen as a major
concern as a multiple of core earnings as its business is
showing signs of a pick-up, but this could change if an agreed
sale of its 02 UK business to CK Hutchison for 10.3
billion pounds ($15 billion) fails to get a green light from
European antitrust authorities.
Analysts say a failure to sell O2 could also endanger the
group's high dividend of 0.75 euros per share - a 7.7 percent
yield at current share prices, the second highest among
companies in Spain's IBEX 35 index after oil group
Repsol and double that of some major European rivals.
Shares in Telefonica last traded down 1.3 percent at 9.46
euros on Monday, valuing the group at 47.2 billion euros.
$1 = 0.9195 euros)
($1 = 0.6880 pounds)
