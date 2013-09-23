MADRID, Sept 23 The British government has
awarded a further contract as part of its multi-billion pound
smart meters programme, designed to link electricity and gas
meters to supplier systems in a network that could cut bills and
create jobs.
Spanish telecoms company Telefonica said on Monday
one of its British affiliates had won a 1.5 billion pounds ($2.4
billion) contract to provide telecom services over the next 15
years as part of the programme.
Britain's government wants most of the country's homes to
have smart meters by the end of the decade in a programme which
aims to replace existing gas and electricity meters, saving the
average household an estimated 65 pounds a year.
Earlier this month it awarded Centrica Plc's British
Gas unit, together with technology company Landis+Gyr, a 600
million pound deal to supply most of the 16 million smart meters
involved.
Smart meters measure total gas and electricity usage in real
time and send the information directly to the utilities company
using wireless technology similar to a mobile phone.
Telefonica has won two of three contracts to provide telecom
services for the Department of Energy and Climate Change's Smart
Metering Implementation Programme (SMIP), the company said.
The affiliate, Telefonica Digital, will provide the
infrastructure to connect the meters in the south and midlands
of Britain and will use the mobile network Telefonica already
has in place.