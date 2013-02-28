BRIEF-Mondo TV Iberoamerica sees 2017 net result budget up at 1.4 mln euros YoY
* SEES 2017 REVENUE BUDGET AT 4.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 2.1 MILLION EUROS IN FY 2016
MADRID Feb 28 Spanish telecoms company Telefonica said on Thursday it would not go ahead with an initial public offering (IPO) of its Latin American businesses, a move it had previously considered in a drive to cut its debt.
"There is not going to be an IPO of Latin America...This is not a priority anymore to IPO our Latin American operations," Chief Executive Cesar Alierta said on a conference call with analysts. (Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Paul Day)
* ITS UNIT RENEWS CONTRACT FOR MAINTENANCE OF IBERIA'S TETRA NETWORK AT MADRID AIRPORT FOR THREE YEARS Source text: http://bit.ly/2sgJn6s