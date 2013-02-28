MADRID Feb 28 Spanish telecoms company Telefonica said on Thursday it would not go ahead with an initial public offering (IPO) of its Latin American businesses, a move it had previously considered in a drive to cut its debt.

"There is not going to be an IPO of Latin America...This is not a priority anymore to IPO our Latin American operations," Chief Executive Cesar Alierta said on a conference call with analysts. (Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Paul Day)