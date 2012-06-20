MADRID, June 20 Spanish telecoms group
Telefonica has no plans to interfere in a hostile bid
for Dutch peer KPN by Carlos Slim's America Movil
, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
"They're not going to get involved," the source told Reuters
on Wednesday.
Telefonica has been considered a possible white knight for
KPN's German business, E-Plus, which the Dutch company has said
it could sell in a renewed attempt to persuade shareholders to
reject Slim's $3.25 billion bid for up to 28 percent of KPN.
(Reporting By Robert Hetz; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)