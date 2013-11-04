BRUSSELS Nov 4 Telefonica has asked EU
antitrust regulators to clear its planned 8.6-billion-euro
($11.6 billion) takeover of KPN's German unit E-Plus,
which will reinforce the Spanish telecoms provider against
rivals Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone.
The deal will boost Telefonica's share of German mobile
service revenues to about 30 percent, behind leaders Deutsche
Telekom and Vodafone.
The European Commission said on its website it would decide
by Dec. 6 whether to approve the deal, which will reduce the
number of mobile operators in Germany to three from four, a
scenario which typically alarms competition regulators.
Analysts say the preliminary review is likely to extend into
an in-depth investigation which could take up to five months.
Telefonica could allay competition concerns by divesting
spectrum and making it easy for rivals to access its network.