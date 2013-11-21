BRUSSELS Nov 21 EU antitrust regulators will
decide by Dec. 20 whether to hand over Telefonica Deutschland's
proposed 8.6 billion-euro ($11.6 billion) bid
for KPN's German unit E-Plus to Germany for regulatory review,
the European Commission said on Thursday.
The move came a day after the German antitrust authority,
the Bundeskartellamt, said it was the appropriate body to
examine the deal which solely affects the German mobile telecoms
market.
EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in
September that the European Union watchdog was the more logical
agency given the size of the two companies and the importance of
their business.
The planned takeover would reduce the number of mobile
telecoms operators in Europe's biggest market from four to
three.
($1=0.7428 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Greg Mahlich)