ATHENS, April 11 Spanish telecoms provider
Telefonica has offered concessions in a bid to secure
European Union antitrust approval for its proposed takeover of
KPN's E-Plus unit in Germany, the European Commission
said on Friday.
The 8.6-billion-euro ($11.94 billion) deal could spur more
consolidation in the telecoms sector, which faces its fifth year
of declining revenues in 2014. However, this could be held back
if regulators demand stringent concessions in return for their
approval.
The EU competition authority said it would decide on
Telefonica's bid by June 23. It did not provide details, in line
with its policy.
Telefonica Deutschland declined to comment on the
concessions.
"We remain confident that we will get merger clearance in
the second quarter," spokesman Albert Fetsch told Reuters by
telephone.
Rivals such as German telecoms and Internet services
provider Freenet and United Internet say
Telefonica should be forced to give competitors cost price
access to its German network and sell some of its prepaid
brands.
E-Plus competes with market leaders Deutsche Telekom
and Vodafone.
($1 = 0.7204 Euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robin Emmott)