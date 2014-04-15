* Telefonica offers to lease bandwidth, network access
* Aims to create fourth mobile operator in Germany
* Rivals have until Thursday to provide feedback
By Foo Yun Chee and Julien Toyer
BRUSSELS/MADRID, April 15 Spanish telecoms
operator Telefonica has offered to lease spectrum and
access to its network to rivals in a bid to win European Union
approval for its planned purchase of KPN's E-Plus unit
in Germany, three sources said on Tuesday.
The company's aim is to create a fourth mobile operator in
Germany to allay regulatory concerns that its E-Plus
deal will reduce the number of competitors in Europe's biggest
market, said one of the people with knowledge of the matter.
Telefonica declined to comment.
The 8.6-billion-euro ($11.9 billion) deal is seen as key for
the telecoms industry which wants more mergers to offset falling
revenues, with some executives warning against onerous demands
from regulators in return for their approval.
Telefonica is offering to lease frequency spectrum in the
bandwidth above 2 Gigahertz to mobile network operators, with
the proposal covering 100 cities in Germany, one of the sources
said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
It has also pledged to give mobile virtual network operators
(MVNO), which run services over the networks of rivals, access
to the existing network of the combined company.
Telefonica also offered to give for free 10 percent of the
mobile data network of the merged company to MVNOs, a second
person familiar with the matter said.
A third source said it was not clear whether Telefonica's
proposed concessions would be enough to soothe the European
Commission's concerns.
The source said informal discussions that took place between
Telefonica and the Commission over the last few weeks were
"tough", with Brussels forcing the Spanish company to improve
its preliminary offer.
The Commission has given third parties until Thursday to
provide feedback on the proposal. It has set a June 23 deadline
for its decision.
E-Plus competes with German market leaders Deutsche Telekom
and Vodafone.
($1 = 0.7238 Euros)
(Editing by Mark Potter)