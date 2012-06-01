MADRID, June 1 Spain's Telefonica is
not going to bid for Dutch telecoms group KPN's German
business E-Plus, a spokesman said on Friday, denying reports on
Dutch public broadcaster NOS.
"We told analysts yesterday that we're not going to bid for
either part or all of KPN. I have nothing else to add," the
spokesman said, confirming a note from Bank of America Merril
Lynch.
KPN is weighing asset sales including its German unit E-Plus
to fend off an unsolicited partial tender offer by America Movil
of Mexico.
(Reporting By Robert Hetz, writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing
by Julien Toyer)