April 14 Spanish telecoms provider Telefonica SA
is offering to lease some spectrum to a German
competitor in a bid to secure EU antitrust approval for its
proposed takeover of KPN's E-Plus unit in Germany, the
Financial Times reported on Monday.
Telefonica is offering to lease a relatively small amount of
higher-frequency spectrum to a competitor in order to create a
fourth rival to replace E-Plus, according to a 28-page
confidential document seen by the FT. (r.reuters.com/faj58v)
Telefonica's 8.6 billion euro ($11.88 billion) deal for
E-Plus has drawn intense regulatory attention as it would reduce
the number of mobile operators from four to three in Europe's
biggest market, raising the spectre of higher prices for
consumers.
Telefonica could not immediately be reached to comment on
the FT report but on Friday declined to disclose what
concessions it offered the EU competition authority. A decision
on Telefonica's bid is expected by June 23.
The proposed remedy would be in line with the German
telecoms network regulator's request for the company to give up
some radio spectrum to safeguard competition.
The Financial Times said Telefonica's proposed remedy
extends to up to 50 percent population coverage in urban areas
and about 40Mhz of spectrum.
For the rest of the country, Telefonica is also offering a
roaming agreement on commercial terms, but with a cap of up to
10 percent of its network, the paper said.
The FT said Telefonica has promised to provide space on its
network at wholesale rates for up to three other rivals, known
as mobile virtual network operators.
The offer would lapse if no expressions of interest are
received by the end of this year, the FT reported.
The Financial Times said Brussels had sent out the
concessions being offered by Telefonica to rivals to gauge
whether it would be sufficient to keep the German telecoms
market competitive.
($1 = 0.7238 Euros)
