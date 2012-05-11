PARIS May 11 Spain's Telefonica said it was "very happy" with the operational and financial performance of its German mobile business and declined to comment on if it would consider a bid for KPN's German unit E-Plus.

Telefonica, which is the smallest operator in Germany, is seen as a potential buyer for KPN's E-Plus unit if it were to come up for sale. Sources told Reuters that KPN is considering an exit from Germany as a response to an unsolicited tender offer from America Movil for 28 percent of its shares, which it views as undervalued.

Telefonica General Manager for Finance Angel Vila refused to say how the group would react to the new situation in Germany on a conference call on first-quarter results.

"Germany is a core asset where we have invested substantially in recent years and the company is growing its revenues, margin, and operating cash flow," said Vila.

"With respect to something non-organic happening on that asset, we have no comment."

Speaking of America Movil's move to buy a stake in KPN, Vila said that it showed just how undervalued the European telecom sector had become. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)