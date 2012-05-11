PARIS May 11 Spain's Telefonica said
it was "very happy" with the operational and financial
performance of its German mobile business and declined to
comment on if it would consider a bid for KPN's German
unit E-Plus.
Telefonica, which is the smallest operator in Germany, is
seen as a potential buyer for KPN's E-Plus unit if it were to
come up for sale. Sources told Reuters that KPN is considering
an exit from Germany as a response to an unsolicited tender
offer from America Movil for 28 percent of its shares, which it
views as undervalued.
Telefonica General Manager for Finance Angel Vila refused to
say how the group would react to the new situation in Germany on
a conference call on first-quarter results.
"Germany is a core asset where we have invested
substantially in recent years and the company is growing its
revenues, margin, and operating cash flow," said Vila.
"With respect to something non-organic happening on that
asset, we have no comment."
Speaking of America Movil's move to buy a stake in KPN, Vila
said that it showed just how undervalued the European telecom
sector had become.
