MADRID Nov 28 Spain's Telefonica SA
took a step towards a possible stock market offering of its
Latin American operations, creating a Madrid-based holding
company for its assets there.
Newspaper Expansion had reported on Monday that Telefonica
was considering grouping its Latin American businesses into a
Spanish holding company to list on the New York Stock Exchange.
Debt-laden Telefonica has sold a number of assets this year,
including part of its stake in China Unicom and
call-centre business Atento.
The group expects its debt to fall to 50 billion euros ($65
billion) by the end of the year from 56 billion at
end-September. If it needs to raise more cash next year, it
could list its Latin American businesses which account for more
of its revenue than Europe.
A spokesman for Telefonica said on Wednesday the company was
studying a listing of its South American assets but no decision
had yet been taken.
Telefonica Latinoamerica Holding will be managed by Manuel
Crespo, Spain's official merchant register (BORME) showed.
Telefonica had said a listing was possible when it presented
nine-month results earlier in November. Chief Financial Officer
Angel Vila said the company was working on preparations in case
it decided to go ahead with the listing.
Telefonica Latin American Chief Executive Santiago Fernandez
Valbuena said he did not believe in separately listing
operations in individual countries.
A Latin American listing could be attractive to investors as
the fast-growing region offers good prospects, especially
compared with recession-struck Spain, where Telefonica's
nine-month revenue tumbled 13 percent year-on-year in 2012.
Telefonica successfully listed part of its German unit
in October.