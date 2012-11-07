MADRID Nov 7 Spanish telecoms company
Telefonica could list its Latin American units as soon
as next year if it finds investor appetite, the Chief Executive
of Telefonica Latin America said in comments made at the weekend
and confirmed by Telefonica.
"What we've said in America is that apart from being in
Brazil, we want to explore the rest of our options. As far as we
understand there is quite high investor appetite for an
alternative to our big competitor in the region," Santiago
Fernandez Valbuena said to reporters after attending an academic
forum in Sao Paulo.
Valbuena said he does not believe in listing individual
country subsidiaries separately.