BRIEF-Comscore announces introduction of Facebook demographic metrics
* Comscore - announces introduction of Facebook demographic metrics to validated campaign essentials campaign measurement suite
LONDON Nov 24 Britain's BT Group is in early stage talks to buy UK mobile operator EE , according to a person familiar with the matter.
The former British telecoms monopoly and broadband market leader said earlier on Monday it was in early stage to buy Telefonica's O2 business or another British mobile network that it did not name. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Keith Weir and Mark Potter)
* Comscore - announces introduction of Facebook demographic metrics to validated campaign essentials campaign measurement suite
* Verizon Digital Media Services now offers integrated Microsoft Azure storage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: