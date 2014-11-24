(Adds detail, background)

MADRID/LONDON Nov 24 Spain's Telefonica could sell its UK mobile operator O2 to British Telecom in return for a 20 percent stake in BT as part of a "strategic alliance" to strengthen the pair, Spanish website El Confidencial reported on Monday.

Telefonica has said that O2 remains core to its business but has not ruled out asset sales to meet a target to reduce debt to less than 43 billion euros ($54 billion) by year-end.

A deal would bring O2 - among Britain's leading mobile operators alongside EE and Vodafone - back into the BT fold, having been spun off from the former British telecoms monopoly in 2002 and then bought by Telefonica in 2005.

"According to various sources, the talks between Telefonica and British Telecom are advanced, although no final deal has been reached", El Confidencial said.

BT, which leads the British market in broadband, is already working on a complicated plan to get back into consumer mobile using a combination of its own airwaves, in-home receivers that route calls over its fixed line network, wifi hotspots and fill-in capacity rented from EE.

A Telefonica executive did not rule out a sale of O2 at an industry conference last week, saying the company would have to "evaluate its options" if more of the market moved to bundling fixed and mobile telecoms services.

Spokesmen at both Telefonica and BT declined to comment on the report.

Shares in BT were trading up 1 percent at 384 pence by 0921 GMT, while shares in Telefonica rose 1.2 percent to 12.6 euros. (Reporting by Sarah Morris and Paul Sandle; Additional reporting by Robert Hetz; Editing by David Goodman)