MADRID Nov 25 Britain's BT Group could
offer at least 6 billion euros ($7.5 billion) to Spanish peer
Telefonica on top of a 20 percent stake in its share
capital for the O2 mobile network, El Confidencial reported on
Tuesday without citing sources.
Both Telefonica and BT confirmed on Monday they were in
early stage talks after El Confidencial reported O2 could be
sold in return for a 20 percent stake in BT as part of a
strategic alliance to strengthen the two groups.
Including the 6 billion euros, the total value of the deal
would be around 14 billion euros (11 billion pounds), less than
the 18 billion pounds ($28 billion) Telefonica paid to buy O2 in
2006.
Telefonica declined to comment. BT was not immediately
available for comment.
Telefonica has produced an 18-page document detailing the
conditions for the deal and potential cost savings of
integrating O2 into BT, the online newspaper reported, citing
unnamed sources.
Telefonica has said that O2 remains core to its business but
it has not ruled out asset sales to meet a target to reduce debt
to less than 43 billion euros by the end of the year.
A deal would bring O2 back to the BT group, having been spun
off from the former British telecoms monopoly in 2001 and then
bought by Telefonica in 2006.
(1 US dollar = 0.8052 euro)
(1 US dollar = 0.6381 British pound)
