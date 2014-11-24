BRIEF-Comscore announces introduction of Facebook demographic metrics
* Comscore - announces introduction of Facebook demographic metrics to validated campaign essentials campaign measurement suite
MADRID Nov 24 Spanish telecoms group Telefonica said on Monday it was in preliminary talks with BT over a potential transaction involving its UK unit.
"Telefonica informs that, although it is in talks with British Telecom, these talks are in a highly preliminary phase and there is no certainty that a transaction will take place," the firm said in a statement to Spain's stock market regulator. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; editing by Sarah Morris)
* Verizon Digital Media Services now offers integrated Microsoft Azure storage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: