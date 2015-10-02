By Foo Yun Chee
| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Oct 2 Britain's competition authority
has asked EU antitrust regulators to let it examine Hutchison
Whampoa's 10.25-billion-pound ($15.6 billion) bid for
Telefonica's British mobile unit O2 because the deal would
impact the UK most.
The European Commission has been reviewing the deal, which
will reduce the number of mobile operators from four to three,
since Sept. 11. That threshold has triggered regulatory alarm
bells in past mergers in Denmark, Germany, Austria and Ireland.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it was
better placed than the EU enforcer to scrutinise Hutchison's bid
to create the biggest mobile operator in Britain by merging its
Three UK unit with O2.
"It is appropriate for the case to be referred to the CMA
for investigation because any impact on competition resulting
from the merger will likely be limited to UK consumers," the UK
agency said on its website.
It said this would also be more efficient as it is also
investigating BT's $20 billion offer to buy mobile
operator EE from Orange and Deutsche Telekom
.
Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso confirmed the CMA's
request, saying the Commission will assess it. It has until Oct.
30 to do so. The EU regulator has rejected similar requests from
national agencies in previous telecoms deals.
Hutchison is ready to sell network capacity and frequencies
to fend off antitrust concerns, sources told Reuters last month.
($1 = 0.6580 pounds)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek and
Elaine Hardcastle)