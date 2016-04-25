BRUSSELS, April 25 European Union antitrust
regulators will veto CK Hutchison Holdings's
10.3-billion-pound ($14.9 billion) bid to become Britain's
biggest mobile operator, two people familiar with the matter
said on Monday.
The European Commission will this week seek the green light
from national competition agencies for its decision, the people
said. Such a move is usually a formality.
Hutchison, controlled by Asia's richest man Li Ka-shing, had
faced an uphill battle getting EU clearance for its proposed buy
of Telefonica's UK mobile unit O2.
A package of concessions designed to boost smaller rivals
failed to address Commission concerns that the deal may result
in higher prices for consumers and less competition in Britain,
the people said.
($1 = 0.6900 pounds)
