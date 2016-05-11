BRUSSELS May 11 EU antitrust regulators blocked
on Wednesday CK Hutchison Holdings' planned 10.3
billion-pound ($14.9 billion) acquisition of O2 from Spain's
Telefonica, saying the deal would have led to higher
mobile phone prices in Britain.
The European Commission said Hutchison's concessions failed
to address competition worries. Hutchison, controlled by Asia's
richest man Li Ka-shing, had planned to expand its telecoms
footprint in Britain, where it already operates as "Three".
"We had strong concerns that consumers would have had less
choice finding a mobile package that suits their needs and paid
more than without the deal," European Competition Commissioner
Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.
She said the deal would also have hampered innovation and
the development of network infrastructure in the UK.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)