LONDON Feb 5 CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd
has received the EU's view on its plan to buy
Telefonica's O2 to create Britain's biggest mobile
operator and reduce the number of networks from four to three,
according to a person familiar with the situation.
Last October, EU antitrust regulators launched a full
investigation into Hutchison's 10.3-billion-pound ($15.8
billion) bid for the Spanish company's British network,
concerned that the deal may push up prices.
"Hutchison has received a copy of the statement of
objections on Thursday and is now reviewing it," the source said
on Friday.
The Hong Kong-based company, which owns Britain's smallest
network Three, showed it was willing to address any competition
concerns on Tuesday by saying it would freeze prices for five
years if the deal got the go-ahead.
It also said it would invest 5 billion pounds in its
businesses in Britain.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Adrian Croft)