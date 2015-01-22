BRIEF-Aures Technologies Q1 revenue up 5.2 pct at EUR 19.6 mln
* Q1 revenue EUR 19.6 million ($21.4 million) versus EUR 18.6 million year ago
MADRID Jan 22 Telefonica has agreed to sell its British unit O2 to Hutchison Whampoa in a deal valued at more than 10 billion pounds, a source with direct knowledge of the operation said on Thursday.
The agreement, first reported by the Financial Times, is set to be announced on Friday. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: