By Julien Toyer and Denny Thomas
MADRID/HONG KONG, Jan 23 Li Ka-shing's Hutchison
Whampoa Ltd has agreed to buy Telefonica's
British mobile unit O2 for up to 10.25 billion pounds ($15.4
billion), hastening the consolidation of Britain's telecoms
industry.
Hutchison already operates the Three Mobile network in
Britain, and buying second-ranked O2, which has about 22 million
subscribers, from the Spanish group will make it the top mobile
operator in the country.
The move comes only weeks after former state monopoly BT
entered exclusive talks with the owners of EE, Britain's
biggest mobile operator to create a dominant provider of fixed
and mobile phones and internet services. BT opted for EE rather
than buying O2.
The deal is also the boldest bet yet for Asia's richest man,
Li Ka-shing, as he revamps his European telecoms business.
Having been in at the start of the mobile revolution in
Britain in the 1990s as the founder of Orange, Hutchison
returned in 2003 with the launch of its third generation Three
network.
However, returns from the Three business, which operates in
six European countries, have lagged other parts of Li's
ports-to-property empire.
For Telefonica, the deal marks a key step in the
reorganisation of its business started two-and-a-half years ago
and that has seen the company shedding non-core operations to
focus on its biggest markets Spain, Brazil and Germany.
The Hutchison offer values O2 UK at about 7.5 times EBITDA,
in line with BT's planned 12.5 billion pound takeover of EE,
which was valued at about 8 times.
Analysts and investors welcomed the deal, which will consist
in an all-cash transaction of 9.25 billion pounds, with another
1 billion pounds to be paid when the combined business reach
certain cash flow targets.
Hutchison shares rose 3 percent, outpacing a 1.3 percent
rise in Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng share index while
Telefonica's shares gained 2.8 percent in Madrid, also
outperforming the 1.4 percent rise in the benchmark IBEX index
.
MORE UK CONSOLIDATION
The marriage of Three Mobile and O2 UK may now trigger more
acquisitions or tie-ups in Britain, where the market is
currently split between four mobile network operators and four
separately owned fixed-line and broadband providers.
Pay TV company Sky and mobile operator Vodafone
are seen as potential partners. Vodafone would have
access to Sky's content and Sky could offer branded mobile
services using Vodafone's network.
British regulator Ofcom, which has been keen to retain four
national players and designed its last airwaves auction to meet
that end, could force a combined Three and O2 to give up some
airwaves, and offer good terms for mobile virtual network
operators to enhance competition.
Hutchison, which bought Telefonica's Irish business last
year, will fund the deal with a 6 billion pound bank loan. The
company is in talks with private equity firms and others to
bring in minority partners, who would be offered not more than a
30 percent stake.
The proposed O2 deal comes just two weeks after the Hong
Kong tycoon undertook a major overhaul of his sprawling
operations, boosting its acquisition firepower, which it could
now use in Europe to snap up businesses from operators who have
been battered by the continent's debt crisis.
Analysts expect Hutchison to consolidate its Italian
operations next. It operates businesses in Italy, Britain,
Sweden, Denmark, Austria and Ireland. In Asia, Hutchison has
mobile operations in Indonesia, Vietnam and Sri Lanka.
The operation could also pave the way for more corporate
restructuring at Telefonica, which will now be in a better
financial position to keep reorganising its business in Latin
America, where it hopes to achieve higher growth rates than in
more mature European markets.
The cash obtained from the sale of O2, which Telefonica
bought in 2006 will help the Spanish group cut debt to around 35
billion euros according to analysts' estimates and support one
of the highest dividend yields in the sector, at 5.7 percent.
Telefonica recently bought GVT in Brazil and is eyeing
additional acquisitions in the country. Analysts also expect the
group to bolster its Mexican operations.
In Europe, Telefonica is now focusing on the Spanish and
German markets, where it is investing massively in new mobile
and fixed networks that are consuming a lot of cash and eating
in its margins.
UBS is advising Telefonica while Moelis and HSBC are
advising Hutchison. HSBC is also financing the deal.
