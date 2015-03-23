March 23 Hutchison Whampoa Ltd is
expected to finalize a deal to buy Telefonica SA's
British mobile unit O2 for 10.5 billion pounds ($15.70 billion)
as early as Tuesday morning, the Financial Times reported.
The companies did not face any major issues during the two
months of due diligence, which could allow the deal to be
announced on Tuesday, FT said, citing sources familiar with the
matter. (on.ft.com/1EKkK2y)
However since the deal is yet to be finalised, the timing
could still slip, FT reported, citing a source.
Owned by Asia's richest man, Li Ka-shing, Hutchison is in
talks with sovereign wealth funds including China Investment
Corporation, Singapore's Temasek and GIC, and one of Qatar's big
government-sponsored vehicles to provide a significant portion
of the financing.
The company has plans to sell stake worth about 3 billion
pounds, which makes about 30 percent of the group to outside
investors, the newspaper reported.
Dave Massey, a spokesman for Spain's Telefonica, declined to
comment.
Representatives at Hutchison and O2 were not immediately
available for comment.
($1 = 0.6686 pounds)
(Reporting by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)