By Andrés González
SANTANDER, Spain, Sept 1 Telefonica
plans to exit Telecom Italia once the Spanish group
has finalised the purchase of Vivendi's Brazilian
broadband business GVT, ending a long-standing shareholding and
easing competition concerns in Brazil.
Tense relations between the Spanish and Italian companies
came to a head last week when Telefonica beat Telecom Italia to
buy GVT, a blow for the latter that could make it a takeover
target in a fast-consolidating industry.
"After the GVT operation the message is clear, we don't want
to stay in Telecom Italia," Telefonica Chairman Cesar Alierta
told journalists after attending a telecoms conference in
Santander, northern Spain.
Telecom Italia declined to comment.
Telefonica has taken steps in recent months to reduce its
stake in Telecom Italia, which it owns through holding company
Telco. It will hold 8.3 percent of voting rights in the company
once it converts a three-year bond exchangeable into Telecom
Italia shares.
It offered Vivendi those remaining rights as part of its
cash and shares bid for GVT last week, worth 7.45 billion euros
($9.8 billion), signalling that it was ready to cut ties with
Telecom Italia.
Telefonica had said it would issue 3.4 billion euros in new
shares to help to finance the cash element of the GVT deal, but
Alierta said it could also use shares held as treasury stock if
market conditions make a capital increase too difficult.
"We're not worried about financing the GVT deal. Obviously,
we can use our treasury stock for certain things ... and if
markets get hysterical because Russian tanks are entering
Ukraine, that's not our shareholders' fault," he said.
European markets are eyeing escalating tensions in Ukraine,
which on Monday reported that its forces were again under fire
from Russian tanks.
REGULATORY CONCERNS
Exiting Telecom Italia would help the Madrid-based group to
appease regulators over competition concerns in Brazil, its
second-largest market behind Spain in terms of cash generation.
Telefonica controls Vivo, Brazil's leading mobile
operator, which directly competes against Telecom Italia's local
unit TIM Participacoes.
In December Brazilian antitrust watchdog CADE gave
Telefonica 18 months to either sell its interest in Telecom
Italia or seek a new partner for Vivo.
Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo, Mediobanca and
Generali formed holding company Telco in 2007 with
Telefonica, aiming to fend off a takeover bid for Telecom Italia
by U.S. group AT&T and Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim.
While the move, which was strategic for Telefonica,
succeeded in preventing a North American takeover of Telecom
Italia, it turned into a loss-making investment.
Vivendi is now likely to accept the chance to take from
Telefonica 5.7 percent of Telecom Italia shares, or 8.3 percent
of voting rights, sources have told Reuters, and may also end up
becoming the largest investor in the Italian company.
Analysts have speculated that Vivendi could later buy out
the Italian investors, too.
The Italian partners in Telco have also said they would
eventually sell their shares in Telecom Italia, which amount to
a combined 7.6 percent stake.
By 14:22 GMT Telecom Italia shares were down 1.1 percent in
Milan at 0.865 euros, underperforming an 0.2 percent drop for
the European telecoms index. Telefonica was down 0.3
percent in Madrid.
When Telco was formed, Telecom Italia shares traded as high
as 2.475 euros, three times the current value, before the
debt-laden Italian company was hit by Italy's prolonged
recession.
(1 US dollar = 0.7612 euro)
(Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni in Milan and Robert Hetz
in Madrid; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Mark Potter and
David Goodman)