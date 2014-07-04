MADRID, July 4 Telefonica said on Friday it had agreed to buy the 22 percent stake held by Mediaset Espana in pay-TV firm Distribuidora de Television (DTS), giving full ownership of the TV firm to the telecoms group.

Spanish media group Prisa in May agreed to sell 56 percent of DTS, known as Canal+ in Spain, to Telefonica, which already held 22 percent of the company. (Reporting by Julien Toyer, editing by David Evans)